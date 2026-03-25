Near-Record Heat and Fire Weather Concerns

**FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM TOMORROW FOR COUNTIES ALONG AND WEST OF 75**

By Wednesday morning, winds will shift to the south and begin increasing, helping push even warmer air into the region. A strengthening area of high pressure will drive afternoon temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s, approaching record levels in some areas.

Warm temperatures, gusty winds, and low humidity will combine to create elevated fire danger, especially across parts of eastern Oklahoma during the afternoon.

Even after sunset, temperatures will stay mild. Overnight lows will only fall into the mid-60s, with southerly winds remaining breezy through the night.

Strong south winds could gust near advisory levels Thursday afternoon, while temperatures once again approach record highs. Humidity levels will increase slightly compared to Wednesday, but will still fall into the 25–35% range, which is dry enough to support rapid fire spread.

Because of this combination of heat, wind, and low humidity, a Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for parts of eastern Oklahoma Thursday afternoon. Forecasters are monitoring new data that could potentially expand the watch area farther east.

A cold front will move through tomorrow night into Friday, bringing a chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms along the boundary.

The best chances for rain will be across northern and eastern portions, however, rainfall totals currently look light—generally less than one-tenth of an inch, though isolated spots could see slightly higher amounts if storms become stronger.

Behind the front, gusty north winds and noticeably cooler temperatures will arrive on Friday. Winds could briefly approach advisory levels Friday morning before gradually calming later in the day as high pressure settles into the area.

Saturday will bring pleasant and seasonably cool weather, with light winds and clear skies.

Southerly winds will return by Sunday, starting a warming trend that continues into early next week. Most locations are expected to remain largely dry through this period.

Looking ahead, a developing weather system out west may increase rain chances by the middle to end of next week!

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