Near-Normal Temps the Rest of the Week

***Heat Advisory is in effect from Noon until 8 this evening for areas along and south of I-40. Feels like temps up to 105 degrees.***

Not as humid this morning for most locations thanks to a cold front that moved through area. Some additional isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible for areas south and east of Tulsa today.

Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 90s. with a moderate northeasterly breeze.

Quiet this evening with overnight lows a little more pleasant around 70 degrees.

It's looking nice Thursday and Friday with seasonably hot temperatures in the low to mid-90s under a mostly sunny sky.

Another cold front forecast late weekend into next week with continued cooler than seasonal average temperatures. Highs look to trend in the 80s starting Monday! Chances for showers and storms may go back up with the front.

