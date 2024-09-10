Near Average and Sunny Tuesday

TULSA, OKLA — Another pleasantly cool start out-the-door with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Plenty of sunshine for today with highs closer to seasonal average in the mid to upper 80s.

Calm and clear tonight with warmer overnight lows around 60 degrees.

Dry and mostly sunny tomorrow with max temperatures around 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy on Thursday as the remnants of a tropical system pass by. Highs around 86°. Lows in the mid 60s.

Mostly sunny skies on Friday. Lows in the lower 60s and highs in the upper 80s.

As of now, this next weekend looks toasty with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid to the upper 60s

