Multiple chances for storms into the weekend

TULSA, Okla — An active weather pattern will bring multiple rounds of showers and storms to Green Country over the next few days, including the weekend. Specific timing will be fine tuned each day, but like today, the odds of storms look to be highest in the overnight to morning hours, and lowest each the afternoon.

Each round of storms could bring some severe weather with a damaging wind threat, along with a locally heavy rain and flooding threat. Stay weather aware.

With the active weather pattern and the clouds and rain-cooled air that comes with it, expect a stretch of below average temps! Highs will remain in the 80s Thursday, Friday, and the weekend!

