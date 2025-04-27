Muggy and warm Sunday afternoon before more storms return

TULSA, OKLA. — It is a cloudy and gloomy start to our Sunday with low clouds and muggy conditions. The good news is: clouds will start to clear going into the afternoon, allowing for some sunshine and for temperatures to warm up to near 80°.

Most of Monday looks pleasant, with mostly dry conditions and afternoon highs that stick to the low 80s. More storm chances are possible by Monday evening. Should storms develop, the environmental conditions are supportive of high-impact weather: very large hail, damaging straight-line winds, and tornadoes. Be sure to stay weather aware and check in with your 2 News Weather Team throughout Sunday and Monday for more details.

More widespread rain and thunder for Tuesday, gradually pushing south with time as a cold front sweeps through. Some severe weather does look possible as well. South winds becoming north 10-15 mph with highs in the low 70s. Flash flooding is going to be a concern with all the rain we've seen and could see.

