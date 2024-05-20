Watch Now
Muggy and Warm Monday

An unsettled week with additional storm chances Tuesday through Thursday
KJRH<br/>
Posted at 6:45 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 08:10:34-04

TULSA, Okla. — After a stormy start to the day, expect dry conditions with afternoon highs near 90°. The sunshine returns with gusty southeast winds.

We will start Tuesday dry with highs in the upper 80s but we are tracking a cold front moving in by the afternoon/evening. The cold front will bring a chance for scattered strong to severe storms.

Northerly winds for Wednesday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Strong to severe storms possible, especially for southeast Oklahoma.

The chance for more severe storms goes up Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

After a break from the rain on Friday, more unsettled weather for Memorial Day Weekend. Stay tuned as we get closer for the latest updates.

