Much Warmer for Tuesday

Isolated storms late tonight, mainly north
Posted at 6:42 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 07:54:14-04

TULSA, Okla. — A warm and pleasant Tuesday in store with breezy south winds returning. Afternoon highs climbing in the mid 80s, most will stay dry but we are monitoring a chance for storms to develop late tonight. Most of the rain will stay focused for our northern counties.

Showers and storms will continue Wednesday morning with a few breaks throughout the day. Not everyone will see rain. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s with gusty south winds.

Higher storm chances Wednesday night into Thursday morning with more widespread storms.The chance for storms will remain on Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the region. A few storms could be marginally severe, we will watch those closely.

We get a break from the rain on Friday with breezy northeast winds and highs in the upper 70s.

Another storm system moves in over the weekend with showers and storms possible. We will continue to fine tune those details as we get closer.

