Much Needed Rain Arrives Tomorrow

TULSA, OKLA — More clouds roll in for Thursday with highs still managing to climb to around 70 degrees with a moderate southeasterly breeze.

Overnight lows remain warm in he mid-40s.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop during the day Friday and expand in coverage Friday night.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will persist through much of Saturday, with rain ending from west to east Saturday night as the system exits the area. Rainfall totals of one to three inches are forecast through Saturday night, with localized higher amounts possible.

While this rainfall will be beneficial for ongoing drought conditions, localized flooding could develop, especially in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather on Saturday, focused mainly across southeast Oklahoma.

A few strong storms may also occur Friday night. The severity of storms on Saturday will depend on where the surface boundary sets up and how much surface instability can move north of the Red River. If these ingredients align, damaging winds and hail would be the primary threats.

The severe weather risk is expected to last through Saturday evening, tapering off overnight as the upper-level trough shifts eastward.

Highs for Friday in the upper 60s then lower 60s for Valentine’s Day on Saturday.

Once the low-pressure system departs, gusty southerly winds and unseasonably warm temperatures will return for the first half of next week.

Residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware through the weekend, monitor forecast updates, and be prepared for changing conditions—particularly if traveling or living in flood-prone or severe-weather-sensitive areas.

