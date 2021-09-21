Much Cooler with Light Precip this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — A few showers early this morning, otherwise clearing skies through the day. Highs in the upper 70s with north winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Morning lows in the 40s and 50s Wednesday morning. It's the first day of fall, which arrives at 2:21 pm. Highs near 80°.

Highs will be in the 80s to near 90° Thursday through Saturday and then 90s make an appearance again by Sunday and early next week. However, dew points will be lower, so even though the temperatures are going up, the humidity will be considerably lower.

