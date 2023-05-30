Mostly dry, but can't rule out a pop-up storm

TULSA, Okla — Expect a nice and warm day going back to work after Memorial Day Weekend. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s Tuesday afternoon. There is a chance for a few isolated pop-up storms, but most of us will stay dry. No severe weather expected. Lows tonight will hold in the low/mid 60s.

A small chance of a few isolated pop-up storms stays with us Wednesday, then expect storm chances to increase toward the end of the week and into the weekend. Severe threat continues to look very low.

Temps will remain just above average to finish the week with highs in the mid/upper 80s. A slight drop in temperatures is expected over the weekend with highs returning to the low/mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.

