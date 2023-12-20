Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — Gusty south winds will stay with us today with a few gusts in the 30-35 mph range. Highs will range from upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon with a mix of clouds and a little bit of sun. Southerly flow will remain dominant through the weekend, so mild high temps (near 60) are expected through Christmas Eve.

As moisture increases and storm system approaches tomorrow, rain chances will go up. We’ll have a chance of light showers by afternoon, but a wave of steadier rain will arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. A second storm system brings round two in Saturday evening into Christmas Eve morning. Between systems (daytime hours Friday and Saturday) we’ll continue to see a lot of clouds and keep a chance of light showers. Expect some adjustments as we get closer.

As of now, Christmas Day looks cooler behind a cold front with highs in the low/mid 50s. Wrap around moisture will likely keep some clouds and at least a slight chance of a shower in the forecast. Colder air will continue to filter into Green Country Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

