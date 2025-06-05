Mostly Cloudy And Warm Thursday

*** FLOOD WATCH FOR PARTS OF GREEN COUNTRY 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM FRIDAY ***

Areas of patchy dense fog for some this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Most of Thursday will be dry with highs in the low 80s and calm winds.

We are tracking a storm complex overnight (mainly after midnight) through Friday morning. Strong to severe storms will be possible. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary concern but we can't rule out a spin-up tornado. Lows in the 60s Friday morning and highs in the low/mid 80s.

Another storm complex looks to move in later Friday night into early Saturday morning with the same threats listed above. It's possible we'll see a third complex of storms Saturday night into Sunday morning, but that may take a more southern track. We'll continue to fine tune the as we get closer. Lows over the weekend in the 60s still and once again highs in the 80s. Your weekend afternoon plans look good!

Looking further out, showers and storms could stick around for Monday and then we may finally go dry by Tuesday with a different pattern shaping up.

