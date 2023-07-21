Morning storms to an awesome afternoon

TULSA, Okla — A line of storms has been moving across Green Country this morning with a damaging wind threat. These storms will move out through the morning with most of us drying out through midday. After the rain and storms move out, we’ll enjoy a nice finish to Friday with highs in the low 80s! Your Friday evening will be fabulous with temps falling through the 70s and eventually into the 60s early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will remain comfortable for July Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. We'll notice a warm up on Sunday with mid 90s returning. Take advantage of the weekend. As ridge of high pressure will likely build over the region next week with 100-degree heat returning.

