Morning storms to a nice afternoon

TULSA, Okla — An active weather pattern has returned to Green Country! As a result, we’ll see chances for storms and cooler temps to start the week.

Storms this morning will clear out by midday with a sunny and warm finish. Highs will hold in the mid to upper 80s! Great afternoon for outdoor plans!

Look for another round of storms after midnight tonight into Tuesday morning. Even though the overall severe threat is not high, we still cannot rule out a wind and hail threat with the strongest storms that develop. Another round of storms is possible Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will warm up as we finish the week with highs reaching the low/mid 90s. We’ll keep a lingering storm chance into the weekend with highs staying in the low/mid 90s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --