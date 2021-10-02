Morning showers/storms

Happy Saturday!
There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning with heavy rainfall possible. This afternoon will be partly sunny with highs near 80.
There will be a slight chance for a shower as a cold front moves in tonight.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to middle 80s.
