Morning Rain, Afternoon Warmth

TULSA, Okla — A few showers and thunderstorms will move though parts of Green Country this morning. Higher chances the farther north you live. By this afternoon, the rain will be gone and we'll warm into the mid/upper 80s. Outdoor plans will be a go!

Another chance of storms arrives tonight through tomorrow morning, then we'll heat up in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

All eyes on a cold front set to move in this Friday. A few severe storms could be possible ahead of the front. Behind the front expect a significant cool down going into the weekend.

We are leaving the chance of some lingering showers on Saturday with highs holding in the 60s. Some sunshine and 70s should return on Sunday. Saturday could be a very cool day at the PGA Championship, but we should finish nicely on Sunday.

