Morning light snow to a blustery and cold afternoon

TULSA, Okla — Look for a chance of flurries and light snow near and north of I-40 this morning with perhaps a dusting possible if you are lucky. Widespread travel problems are not expected, but we’ll still need to monitor bridges and overpasses just in case we get a few slick spots. Be cautious just in case. Light snow will move out this morning and we’ll be left with a cold and blustery day. A Wind Advisory is in effect with highs in the mid/upper 30s.

After a chilly Wednesday morning, we’ll enjoy a couple of nice days! Take advantage of Wednesday and Thursday afternoon as we’ll enjoy sunshine and highs in the 50s!

Colder air arrives Friday with a chance of light snow in the morning. As of now, any snowfall amounts look light at best. Frigid air will continue to filter in over the weekend as highs will hold in the 20s Saturday and teens on Sunday! Bundle up! Data is hinting we could see a winter storm system bringing snow sometime Sunday PM into Sunday night. Too early to know specifics, but we’ll continue to monitor. Either way, temperatures look dangerously cold to start next week.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

