Morning Clearing to a Terrific Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — A weak disturbance is moving across Green Country this morning bringing a band of mid level cloud cover. there is a chance we get a shower or a few sprinkles out of this through mid morning, but most of us will stay dry.

As the disturbance departs, clouds will give way to sunshine into the afternoon. Overall, a terrific day with temps remain below average (mid/upper 80s) and light winds.

After a pleasant night with lows ranging from the mid 50s to mid 60s, we'll start to see temps climb the rest of the week. Highs will likely reach the low 90s tomorrow, with mid 90s expected Thursday and Friday.

There are questions regarding how the weekend will play out. A weak cold front will approach from the north, and we are monitoring a potential tropical system that may or may not come up from the Gulf of Mexico. We'll keep the chance for a few spotty storms in the forecast for now and continue to monitor for any changes.

