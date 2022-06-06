Morning Clearing, Afternoon Sunshine

TULSA, Okla — After a loud night and early morning, showers and thunderstorms will move out quickly this morning. Your afternoon plans are looking good with some sunshine and highs in the mid 80s!

We aren't done with the storms yet with more rounds possible every morning through the end of the work week. Severe weather can't be ruled out with what will mostly be a wind and hail threat. With several rounds of storms possible, we'll have to monitor the flooding threat as well.

Despite the numerous storm chances, each afternoon should be pleasant with a mix of clouds and sun. The pattern will become quieter for the weekend with seasonably comfortable temperatures and sunshine!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --