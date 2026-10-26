More Warm Weather Ahead

TULSA, OKLA — Partly to mostly cloudy to start the work week with highs in the upper 70s and south winds between 5 and 15 mph.

A slight chance for a few passing showers arrives tomorrow as the weather pattern begins to change. Most areas will likely remain dry, and any rainfall that develops is expected to be light. Morning temperatures will start in the mid-50s, with afternoon highs returning to the 70s.

Warm weather continues Wednesday and Thursday under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be warmer in the lower 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. South winds will occasionally gust higher, especially Wednesday.

Rain chances begin to increase late in the work week as more moisture moves into the region.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid-70s and a better chance for showers.

Looking ahead to Halloween on Saturday, rain chances will continue across parts of Green Country. Temperatures will remain relatively mild, with highs in the 70s and morning lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Forecast details may change as the weekend approaches, but a significant cold front is not expected at this time.

Drier weather is currently forecast to return Sunday, November 1, although temperatures are expected to remain above average overall.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back!

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, November 1st. Clocks will fall back one hour, giving us an extra hour of sleep. Sunrise in Tulsa will be at 6:46 a.m., with sunset at 5:27 p.m.