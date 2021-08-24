More Triple Digits Today

Heat Advisory Noon to 7pm
Upper level high pressure remains in control with temps climbing in the triple digits for the 5th time this Summer. The heat index will be near 105. Stay hydrated!
By the weekend temps will drop slowly in the low to middle 90s.
We will hopefully see some rain chances and a break from the heat by Monday.
