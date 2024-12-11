More Sunshine Today

TULSA, OKLA — Sunshine returns today with highs around 50 degrees. Northwesterly winds will shift out of the south this afternoon bringing in warmer temperatures to finish the work week.

Look for highs for both Thursday and Friday in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with gusty south winds.

We are also tracking increasing rain chances Friday night and overnight with our next front. As of now, precipitation looks to be out of here for the Tulsa Christmas parade on Saturday morning.

Partly cloudy skies over the weekend. Highs in the 50s on Saturday and then 60s on Sunday. Morning lows in the 40s Saturday and then closer to freezing on Sunday.

As of now, we could see rain showers again by Monday as another front crosses the region.

