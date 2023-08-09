Watch Now
More storm chances for your Wednesday

Storms this morning with a second round, possibly severe (mostly east of HWY 75) this afternoon
A threat for severe weather today along or east of HWY 75 with a slightly higher chance along and east of HWY 69. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats. Tornado threat is low, but not zero!
Posted at 5:32 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 06:57:57-04

TULSA, Okla — An active weather pattern continues across Green Country!

Storms this morning will clear out by early afternoon with temps warming up into the upper 80s to low 90s. By mid/late afternoon, we'll be monitoring the chance of redeveloping storms that will have severe potential. As of now, a slight chance HWY 75 east to HWY 69, and a higher chance along and east of HWY 69. Any storms that develop this afternoon and evening will have a wind and hail threat, and even a low-end tornado threat. Storms will quickly push east into Arkansas and Missouri and we will see our threat end by late tonight.

Thursday is shaping up to be a quiet day with highs in the low 90s. As southerly flow returns Thursday night into Friday morning, a few storms may develop. Friday afternoon looks dry with highs reaching the mid 90s.

We’ll keep a lingering overnight and morning storm chance into the weekend as well. Temps will heat up with mid to upper 90s are expected both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

