More storm chances for your Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — An active weather pattern continues across Green Country!

Storms this morning will clear out by early afternoon with temps warming up into the upper 80s to low 90s. By mid/late afternoon, we'll be monitoring the chance of redeveloping storms that will have severe potential. As of now, a slight chance HWY 75 east to HWY 69, and a higher chance along and east of HWY 69. Any storms that develop this afternoon and evening will have a wind and hail threat, and even a low-end tornado threat. Storms will quickly push east into Arkansas and Missouri and we will see our threat end by late tonight.

Thursday is shaping up to be a quiet day with highs in the low 90s. As southerly flow returns Thursday night into Friday morning, a few storms may develop. Friday afternoon looks dry with highs reaching the mid 90s.

We’ll keep a lingering overnight and morning storm chance into the weekend as well. Temps will heat up with mid to upper 90s are expected both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

