More Showers Possible Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — Keep an umbrella with you today as a few more showers and rumbles of thunder are possible. Not everyone will pick up well-needed rain, but we'll take what we can get. Highest chances will be from mid morning to early afternoon along and south of I-44.

High temperatures will be highly dependent on how quickly the rain moves out this afternoon. Most likely will range from mid 70s to around 80. Most of tonight will be quiet until a cold front arrives Wednesday morning. Highest chances of storms with the front will be in Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas, but we'll keep a slight chance in NE Oklahoma. The front moves through quickly with sunny, dry, and breezy conditions tomorrow afternoon.

We'll keep the forecast dry to finish out the week with another warm up. Saturday will be our warmest of the next few days (mid/upper 80s) with another cold front arriving Saturday evening. Storms look possible Saturday night through Sunday morning, especially south of HWY 412. Some of the coolest air of the season (so far) will move in behind the front!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --