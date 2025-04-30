More Showers And Storms Wednesday

***FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL OF THE AREA UNTIL 1 AM THURSDAY***

Keep the rain gear for Wednesday as more showers and storms continue, starting in the morning. A few could be severe mainly towards our southern counties. Highs in the 60s to near 70° with southeast winds 10-20 mph. Going back to Monday through Wednesday widespread 2-5" of rain with some spots picking up 6-7" as a storm total. Flooding is a concern and please do not attempt to cross flooded roadways.

Storms will slowly move out Thursday morning with some more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Can't rule out a passing shower or storm Friday (mainly in the morning), but the severe risk will remain very low. Afternoon highs stay in the mid 70s for us.

Just in time for the weekend, expect a beautiful and dry Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

