More Rainfall For Memorial Day

***FLOOD WATCH for eastern Oklahoma until 7 PM today***

A wet Memorial day with showers and storms continue this morning. Heavy rain and flooding will remain a concern with these storms. This afternoon and evening we could still see isolated to scattered storms, not as widespread. Afternoon highs in the low 70s with ENE winds 5-15 mph.

Slight chance for a few more showers and storms early Tuesday morning. Lows around 60° with highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy skies.

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with lows in the mid 50s and then afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s.

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s and highs in the mid 70s.

Partly cloudy on Friday with maybe an isolated shower possible. Morning lows down to the mid 50s and then highs reaching the upper 70s.

As of now, next weekend is looking dry and calm! Mostly sunny with morning lows in the upper 50s to the lower 60s and daytime highs in the low to mid 80s.

