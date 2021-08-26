More heat today

Heat Advisory Noon until 7pm
The heat streak continues today with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices from 104 to 108.
Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the middle 90s.
The weekend will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the middle 90s.
There will be a slight chance for showers Sunday and Monday.
