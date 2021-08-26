Watch
Weather

Actions

More heat today

Posted at 3:25 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 04:25:11-04

Heat Advisory Noon until 7pm

The heat streak continues today with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices from 104 to 108.

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the middle 90s.

The weekend will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the middle 90s.
There will be a slight chance for showers Sunday and Monday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018