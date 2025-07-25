Monitoring Showers and Storms NW this Morning

*** HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF NE OKLAHOMA FOR FRIDAY ***

Low thunderstorm chances will be possible this morning, mainly northwest of I-44, along a weak cold front.

Given the high moisture values present across the region, any strong storms that develop will have potential to produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

This activity should diminish by midday as our attention then returns to the heat and humidity for the afternoon with another Heat Advisory in effect from noon until 8 this evening.

Most of the area should see triple digit heat index values with feels like temps of 105 to 109 in the advised area. Depending on impacts from cloud cover due to storms this morning, the advisory may need to be expanded later on today. Please continue to check back on the forecast for updates!

Rain and storm chances over the weekend shift to areas south and east of I-44 as deep layer moisture increases in response to low pressure along the Gulf Coast.

As of now, Saturday afternoon looks to feature the highest chances, especially in far southeast Oklahoma with slightly lower chances for Sunday afternoon. Highs for both days in the mid-90s.

A dangerous heat and humidity combination will set up to start the work week as high pressure builds. Expect triple digit heat index values area wide with additional heat headlines continuing in the forecast.

