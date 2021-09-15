Minimal Morning Rain/Storm Chances

TULSA, OKLA- — Tracking a weakening front bringing a few showers and thunderstorms this morning as it is moving from north to south.

The chance for redevelopment this afternoon is possible, but appears minimal and will mainly be confined to parts of far eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Daytime highs a little more pleasant in the upper 80s with a moderate NE breeze. Calm and clear evening with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

Above normal temperatures and elevated humidity will return tomorrow and into the upcoming weekend, with little chance for rain.

Daytime highs will be trending in the 90s with lows in the 70s over the next several days.

A stronger cold front looks to arrive just in time to welcome in the Fall season next Wednesday.

Rain chances will increase near and immediately following the passage of this boundary, with much cooler temperatures!

