Mild To Warm Temps Through Midweek

TULSA, Okla — As Gulf of Mexico moisture increases today and into tomorrow, we'll notice more clouds moving in. While today looks dry, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible tomorrow morning. With the cloud cover, temps won't be quite as warm as yesterday afternoon. Highs today will hold in the upper 60s to near 70. Low to mid 70s are expected Tuesday.

Our warmest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday! Strong south winds will push temps well into the 70s with perhaps a handful of locations hitting 80-degrees.

A strong cold front will bring a push of cold Canadian air into Green Country Friday and into the weekend. Get ready to gab the coats with lows falling into the 20s and highs staying in 40s to perhaps 50 at best. The winter-like air will likely hang around into next week as well.

