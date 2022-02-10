Mild Thursday

TULSA, OKLA- — A dry cold front will move through Thursday dropping our highs into the mid to upper 50s, which is still above seasonal averages this time of the year!

Highs return to the mid and upper 60s on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

A strong front will move through by Saturday cooling us down to the mid 40s with possibly some showers but most looks to stay in NW Arkansas.

Afternoon temperatures return to the 50s on Sunday and then we should be in the 60s on Valentine's Day.

