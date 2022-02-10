Watch
Mild Thursday

Windy & Colder by Saturday
Posted at 4:12 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 05:12:41-05

TULSA, OKLA- — A dry cold front will move through Thursday dropping our highs into the mid to upper 50s, which is still above seasonal averages this time of the year!

Highs return to the mid and upper 60s on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

A strong front will move through by Saturday cooling us down to the mid 40s with possibly some showers but most looks to stay in NW Arkansas.

Afternoon temperatures return to the 50s on Sunday and then we should be in the 60s on Valentine's Day.

