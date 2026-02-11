Mild Temperatures Continue

TULSA, OKLA — Cooler, but mild for this time of the year. Highs this afternoon around 60 degrees with a moderate northeast breeze under a mostly sunny sky.

Quiet this evening with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

More clouds roll in for Thursday with highs still managing to climb to around 70 degrees with breezy south winds.

Another active weather system is expected to arrive on Friday and continue into Saturday as an additional frontal boundary and a low-pressure system move across the region. This setup will bring greater chances of rain along with limited thunderstorm potential.

Despite the active pattern, temperatures look to remain above seasonal averages, keeping conditions relatively mild even as rain chances increase.

Stay tuned for updates as forecast details become clearer, especially regarding rainfall amounts and late-week impacts.

