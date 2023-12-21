Mild temperatures and rain chances into the weekend

TULSA, Okla — Rain chances are looking up as we go into the holiday weekend! We’ll have a chance of light showers through the afternoon, but a wave of steadier rain will arrive tonight through Friday morning. Showers will become much more isolated again Friday afternoon and Saturday.

As a second storm system arrives Saturday night, so expect round two of steadier rain Saturday night into Christmas Eve morning. A few lingering showers are possible Sunday afternoon. Keep an umbrella on standby the next few days.

Temperatures will remain mild despite the clouds and rain. Highs in the low 60s today and Friday with mid 60s possible Saturday and Christmas Eve. A cold front arrives Sunday night bringing in chillier temps (40s) for Christmas Day.

Wrap around moisture will likely keep some clouds and at least a slight chance of a shower in the forecast through the first half of next week as cold air remains locked in place for Tuesday and Wednesday.

