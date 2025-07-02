Mild Start To Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — Not as muggy for Wednesday with morning temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs near 90 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud along with calm south winds. Isolated storms possible late this afternoon and evening.

Daily storm chances continue through the 4th of July weekend. Not everyone will see rain each day, but we will keep a chance for isolated to scattered storms. Daytime highs look to stay near 90 degrees which is more seasonably average for this time of year.

As of now, most of the storm chances Friday look to stay focused in the morning/afternoon. We will continue to watch for the latest data if things change for any evening firework shows.

