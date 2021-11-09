Mild Morning with Sun/Cloud Mix

TULSA, OKLA- — More clouds roll in for Tuesday but it will remain mild near 70.

A cold front moves in later Wednesday afternoon with showers and storms possible late in the day and evening.

A few of the storms could be strong to isolated severe with damaging winds.

Temps cool to near 60 behind the front on Veterans Day Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will be colder with 30s in the morning and 50s in the afternoon.

