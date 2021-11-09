Watch
Weather

Actions

Mild Morning with Sun/Cloud Mix

Showers & Storms Tomorrow
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:37 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 09:29:56-05

TULSA, OKLA- — More clouds roll in for Tuesday but it will remain mild near 70.

A cold front moves in later Wednesday afternoon with showers and storms possible late in the day and evening.

A few of the storms could be strong to isolated severe with damaging winds.

Temps cool to near 60 behind the front on Veterans Day Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will be colder with 30s in the morning and 50s in the afternoon.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018