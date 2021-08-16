Mild Monday with Spotty Storms

Many kids are returning to school today and temperatures to start will be in the 60s to around 70 degrees with afternoon highs topping out around 90 degrees.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day with the greatest potential during the afternoon hours.

Overnight lows pleasant around 70 degrees.

Temperatures will remain at or slightly below our seasonal average for the week, but more humidity looks to creep in by mid to late week along with increasing rain/storm chances.

GOOD LUCK STUDENTS!

