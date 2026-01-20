Mild January Afternoons

TULSA, Okla. — Coats needed for Tuesday morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Wind chill values in the single digits with lots of sunshine. By the afternoon, highs near 50° and south winds 10-20 mph.

Morning lows just above freezing Wednesday morning. A few light showers for our southeastern counties as a front moves through. Mostly sunny with highs near 52° and north winds 5-15 mph.

Waking up Thursday morning in the mid 20s. Partly cloudy skies with highs near 50 degrees and northeast winds 5-15 mph.

We are watching big changes starting Friday and going through the weekend.

A winter storm looks to move in Friday with some ice and snow chances. A wintry mix may develop initially Friday, but as temperatures fall through the day, we should transition to all snow which continues Saturday. Some accumulation looks likely with possible travel impacts.

As of now, prepare for travel impacts and accumulating snow late week and into the weekend, but the details of how much snow we may see and the exact track are still uncertain.

Confidence is high we will be cold! Highs look to be below freezing for at least a couple of days with lows in the single digits and wind chills around 0° and below through the whole weekend.

Stay tuned to our latest forecasts as new data comes in. This system could have a big impact on Oklahoma and neighboring states if the forecast verifies.

