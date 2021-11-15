Mild, breezy Monday

Grab the jacket heading out the door with temps in the 40s. This afternoon will be sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be unseasonably warm and very windy with highs in the upper 70s with south winds 15 to 30mph.

A cold front moves in by early afternoon Wednesday with highs in the 70s by lunchtime and falling temps in the 50s by afternoon. There will also be a slight chance for a shower.

The end of the week will be cooler with mornings in the 30s and afternoons in the 50s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --