Watch
Weather

Actions

Mild, breezy Monday

Posted at 3:28 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 04:28:40-05

Grab the jacket heading out the door with temps in the 40s. This afternoon will be sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be unseasonably warm and very windy with highs in the upper 70s with south winds 15 to 30mph.

A cold front moves in by early afternoon Wednesday with highs in the 70s by lunchtime and falling temps in the 50s by afternoon. There will also be a slight chance for a shower.

The end of the week will be cooler with mornings in the 30s and afternoons in the 50s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018