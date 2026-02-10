Mild And Cloudy Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — A warm start to Tuesday with temperatures in the low 60s. A cool front will be moving through bringing breezy north winds. Look for mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few rain showers along I-40 this evening but most will stay dry.

A chilly start Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 30s. Sunshine returns with highs near 60 degrees.

More clouds on Thursday with lows in the low 40s, but then highs in the low 70s ahead of our next frontal boundary.

Behind that front, lows in the 40s with highs in the low 60s on Friday. Chance for rain showers increasing.

Rain showers look to continue overnight and into Saturday. Some rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out. Temperatures to begin Saturday will be in the upper 40s with afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

Lows drop to the low 40s Sunday morning with daytime highs in the low 60s under a mostly sunny sky. A beautiful day!

