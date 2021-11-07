Mild and breezy today

Happy Sunday!
Today will be sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the low 70s and gusty south winds 10-20.
Monday will be mostly sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the middle 70s.
The next chance for rain and a few thunderstorms will be Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter