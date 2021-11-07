Watch
Weather

Actions

Mild and breezy today

Posted at 6:19 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 07:19:16-05

Happy Sunday!

Today will be sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the low 70s and gusty south winds 10-20.

Monday will be mostly sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the middle 70s.

The next chance for rain and a few thunderstorms will be Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018