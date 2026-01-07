Mild Ahead of Showers and Storms Arriving Late Tonight

TULSA, OKLA — Coats to start with morning temps in the mid to upper 30s. We'll warm up quickly with highs this afternoon around 70 under a partly to mostly cloudy sky and a breezy south wind.

An increasing chance for much-needed rain and t-storms late tonight and into tomorrow.

A severe storm or two is possible tomorrow morning into the early afternoon for mainly a wind and hail threat. This will not be a widespread severe weather event, but the lack of instability and time of day works in our favor.

Highs tomorrow still manage to return to the 70s.

This system will clear out but late afternoon and early evening with gusty winds. Overnight lows around 40 degrees.

Some data hints a few showers or an area of light rain may be possible late Friday into Friday night, but the exact track of this remains uncertain.

A band of snow will likely exist from northwest Oklahoma northeast into Kansas, but we should stay warm enough to keep it liquid here. We'll continue to adjust as we get closer. Friday will be cooler with highs in the low to mid-50s and northeast winds at 5-15 mph.

The weekend looks dry with cool to chilly temperatures! Low 50s on Saturday and mid 40s for highs on Sunday with lows across Green Country near and below freezing.

