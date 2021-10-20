Mainly Dry & Breezy Day Ahead

TULSA, OKLA- — A mild morning with temperatures in the 60s in most locations out-the-door.

South winds will gust over 20 mph across much of the area through the late morning hours.

A weak cold front will move across this afternoon and evening with a few light showers possible, but majority will remain dry.

Calm and clear with overnight lows dipping into the 40s.

A mostly sunny day with seasonably normal temperatures expected for tomorrow topping out in the lower 70s.

South winds return Friday ahead of a warm front sparking up isolated showers and storms early Saturday morning.

As this front continues to track northward, we could potentially see a slightly better opportunity for rain/storm chances Sunday.

Otherwise windy and unseasonably warm temperatures will prevail over the weekend and into the work week next week with some near record breaking warmth possible!

