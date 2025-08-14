Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mainly Dry and Warmer Thursday

Trending hot and dry into the weekend
TULSA, OKLA — The heat will expand across the area today with highs in the mid-90s under a mostly sunny sky and calm south winds.

Mostly clear and quiet this evening with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

We'll finish the work week hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

This also means a return to triple digit heat indices is expected this afternoon and lasting over the weekend.

Heat headlines may be required for some locations during during this time.

Otherwise, dry and breezy weather through the weekend, with slight chances for off-and-on thunderstorms possible by Monday.

