Magnificent start to the work week

TULSA, Okla — After an amazing start this morning, temperatures today will be much more comfortable compared to what we had last week. Look for highs today in the mid 80s to near 90 across Green Country with mostly sunny skies. Outdoor plans will be a go! Lows tonight will be comfortable, dropping into the mid 60s.

There is a small chance we see a shower or storm Tuesday, but most of us will remain dry all the way into Labor Day Weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm up with low 90 tomorrow, and mid 90s at the end of the week.

With a ridge of high pressure overheard, Labor Day plans look how with highs in the mid/upper 90s…getting close to 100 in a few spots.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --