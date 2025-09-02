Low Chances for Showers Today

TULSA, OKLA — Low shower and thunderstorm chances will develop again today with locally heavy rain and gusty winds possible. Look for partly cloudy skies and highs near 80 degrees.

Clearing out this evening with overnight lows in the 60s.

Lots of sunshine for tomorrow with highs in the low to mid-80s. Most of the day will be dry but a few showers and storms possible after sunset as a cold front moves in.

Lows in the low 60s Thursday with mostly dry conditions. Lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Some isolated to widely scattered showers and storms for the first half of Friday with a better chance arriving during the evening. early as Friday. Highs for Friday in the upper 70s.

Keep the umbrella around over the weekend with showers, and perhaps a few storms possible. With clouds and rain, temperatures will likely struggle to warm up with highs in the 70s.

