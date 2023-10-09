Lots of sunshine to start the week

TULSA, Okla — After a taste of Autumn over the weekend, we’ll warm up through the first half of the week. If you have today off work for the holiday, outdoor plans will be a go! Lots of sunshine and highs near 80. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with lows tonight cooling in the upper 40s to low 50s.

As a south breeze returns and increases into Wednesday, temperatures will end up warmer with low/mid 80s tomorrow and low 80s on Wednesday. Another decent cold front will make a push our way late Thursday with a chance of showers and storms. Right now, it appears any severe risk will be very low to low at best.

Autumn returns behind the front with highs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday struggling into the low/mid 60s! Lows in the low/mid 40s.

