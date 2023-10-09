Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Lots of sunshine to start the week

Next cold front arrives late Thursday with a cool down going into the weekend
Posted at 4:36 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 05:36:45-04

TULSA, Okla — After a taste of Autumn over the weekend, we’ll warm up through the first half of the week. If you have today off work for the holiday, outdoor plans will be a go! Lots of sunshine and highs near 80. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with lows tonight cooling in the upper 40s to low 50s.

As a south breeze returns and increases into Wednesday, temperatures will end up warmer with low/mid 80s tomorrow and low 80s on Wednesday. Another decent cold front will make a push our way late Thursday with a chance of showers and storms. Right now, it appears any severe risk will be very low to low at best.

Autumn returns behind the front with highs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday struggling into the low/mid 60s! Lows in the low/mid 40s.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018