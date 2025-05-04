Lots of sunshine to finish off the weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Sunny skies and nice conditions return for Sunday. Afternoon highs climb into the low-70s making for a GREAT day to get outside and enjoy the nice weather.

Some clouds start to roll back in on Monday, ahead of rain/storm chances on Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s before cooling back down to the 60s on Tuesday.

Rain chances stick around through the work week, although it does not look to be a washout. Morning temps in the 50s with afternoon highs back in the 70s.

By NEXT weekend, things looks to be drying out again with some great weather in the forecast for any Mother's Day plans you may have.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

