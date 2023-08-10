Lots of sunshine for your Thursday plans

TULSA, Okla — We get a break from the rain and storms today.

Thursday is shaping up to be a quiet day with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. As southerly flow returns tonight into Friday morning, a few storms may develop by Friday morning’s drive. Despite the morning storm chance, Friday afternoon and evening look dry for any plans you may have. Highs reaching the mid 90s.

We’ll keep a lingering storm chance late Friday night into Saturday AM and again Saturday night and Sunday morning well. Temps will heat up with mid to upper 90s are expected both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The Perseid Meteor shower is expected to peak Saturday night. I do think we’ll have a good chance to view the meteor shower, but clouds and even a few storms could be an issue as we go into Sunday morning before sunrise.

A cold front will bring below average temps to start next week, then expect to heat back up to near or above average in the middle of next week.

