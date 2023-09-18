TULSA, Okla — Some patchy fog may be possible in favored low spots this morning; Otherwise expect a fast warm up with lots of sunshine for your Monday. Highs this afternoon should reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Temps will cool back into the 70s after sunset.

Despite the sunny start this week, a wet and stormy pattern will settle in this week. Our first chance of showers and some thunder arrives Tuesday morning. Highest chances north of I-40. As we warm up and destabilize the atmosphere Tuesday, storms will likely redevelop to our west late in the afternoon to early evening. Moving into our area through the evening and into tomorrow night. A few strong to severe storms may be possible with damaging wind and hail the primary threat.

Storms will likely linger into Wednesday morning. How quick the system exits will determine how long and rain and thunder lingers into the afternoon.

Another system is set to approach Friday into Saturday bringing more storm chances. We'll fine tune the timing of this system as we get closer, but I expect us to dry out for Sunday.

