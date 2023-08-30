Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Lots of sunshine for you Wednesday plans

Expect the heat to build as we go into Labor Day Weekend
Web-Default-Image-KJRH_1280x720.png
Web-Default-Image-KJRH_1280x720.png
Posted at 4:32 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 05:32:57-04

TULSA, Okla — Another gorgeous day across Green Country with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lots of sunshine. Outdoor plans are a go as mugginess levels will remain comfortable. Temps tonight will fall through the 80s and 70s, and eventually we’ll end up in the mid 60s Thursday morning. An awesome start to the day.

We will gradually warm up as we finish the week. Low 90s for tomorrow afternoon, and low/mid 90s on Friday. With a ridge of high pressure building overhead, Labor Day plans look hot with highs in the mid/upper 90s…getting close to 100 in a few spots on Sunday and Labor Day! Expect some mugginess to return as well, and it is possible Heat Advisories may be needed.

As Gulf of Mexico moisture increases over Green Country next week, we’ll add a low chance of a few pop-up storms.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018