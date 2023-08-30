Lots of sunshine for you Wednesday plans

TULSA, Okla — Another gorgeous day across Green Country with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lots of sunshine. Outdoor plans are a go as mugginess levels will remain comfortable. Temps tonight will fall through the 80s and 70s, and eventually we’ll end up in the mid 60s Thursday morning. An awesome start to the day.

We will gradually warm up as we finish the week. Low 90s for tomorrow afternoon, and low/mid 90s on Friday. With a ridge of high pressure building overhead, Labor Day plans look hot with highs in the mid/upper 90s…getting close to 100 in a few spots on Sunday and Labor Day! Expect some mugginess to return as well, and it is possible Heat Advisories may be needed.

As Gulf of Mexico moisture increases over Green Country next week, we’ll add a low chance of a few pop-up storms.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --